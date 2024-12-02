Vivid Money launches in Germany





Using the Vivid Money mobile app, users can open an account for free and manage their finances via their smartphone. With their account comes a free anonymised metal Visa debit card for secure payments and cash withdrawals.

In addition to a classic bank account, Vivid Money also offers services that help customers to manage and grow their money. These include cashback programs, sub-accounts in foreign currencies and, investment products. According to the official press release, Germany is one of the first markets in which the Vivid Standard and Vivid Prime products will be available.