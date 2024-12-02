Vivid leverages its retail finance expertise to offer a borderless financial experience tailored to SMEs and entrepreneurs. Spain, Luxembourg, Italy, and the Netherlands will roll out first, with France following shortly after.











Expanding its SME platform into five new markets with help from fintech experts

To ensure market knowledge and execution power in each new country, Vivid recruited a team of fintech executives from neobanks and financial platforms. This includes industry players from Revolut, Kannelleapp, Flatex-Degiro, and Qonto. These additions aim to improve Vivid’s cross-border financial infrastructure, expand its expertise in fintech and business strategy, and leverage experience in the local business finance market.

Vivid’s SME financial platform has seen fast adoption since its launch, with over 30.000 businesses onboarded in less than a year, with the majority of them originating in Germany, with expansion underway in other markets. By the end of Q2 2025, Vivid aims to reach 50.000 SME customers.

The rapid growth in adoption of Vivid’s SME offering is a sign that the disruption in the market is in its early stages, according to the company. The company aims to drive transformation for businesses that seek smarter, more flexible financial solutions in Germany and across the continent.

Looking forward, Vivid is preparing to roll out more than four products and two partnerships in Q2 2025, reinforcing its growth and expansion plans as a financial platform for SMEs in Europe. The company is also committed to prioritising the process of providing safe services that are compliant with local and international regulatory requirements, and meet the evolving needs, demands, and preferences of its clients and users.