Vivid and Viafintech cooperate on cash deposits

Vivid customers can now top up their Vivid account together while purchasing products in supermarkets, drugstores, hardware stores, or gas stations. The participating shops include Rewe, Penny, dm, Rossman, mobilcom-debitel, toom, Dr. Eckert, OMV gas stations, Budni, and Q1 gas stations. A barcode is generated on the users’ smartphone, which is scanned at the cash register of the participating shops and then paid in cash. The deposit can be paid together with the purchase, but it is also possible independently of a purchase.

To deposit cash, Vivid customers use the top-up function in the Vivid app as usual and enter the desired deposit amount. In addition to the existing top-up options via Mastercard and Visa, Apple Pay and Google Pay as well as Open Banking, cash deposits can now be selected. There is no minimum purchase amount. The deposited amount appears directly in the Vivid account in a few minutes and customers can dispose of it directly.

Vivid customers pay a fee of 2.5% of the deposited amount. Vivid Prime users can deposit up to EUR 200 per month free of charge. Then 1.5% of the deposited money is due. At least EUR 50 must be paid in for each top-up. A maximum of EUR 999.99 can be transferred to the account at once and within 24 hours.