Australia-based Vivi Money has launched an AI-native financial platform built on Pismo's infrastructure and connected to Visa's global payments network.

The platform is built on Pismo's core banking infrastructure and connected to Visa's network through Novatti's BIN sponsorship arrangement, with the initial product suite including a globally accepted Visa debit card, foreign exchange pricing, and high-interest savings accounts.

Customers can connect external accounts, loans, and savings held at other institutions, enabling the platform to assess cash flow, liabilities, and interest costs in real time. Rather than simply presenting spending data and balances, the service is designed to support users in redistributing money across accounts, debt, and savings as their financial circumstances change.

Infrastructure and technology stack

Pismo provides the core banking infrastructure underpinning both the transaction and savings accounts, with Vivi using its application programming interfaces as part of its broader technology stack. The platform's modular architecture was cited as a key factor in Vivi's decision to work with Pismo, as it allows new products and features to be introduced more quickly than on legacy banking systems. Moreover, it also provides a foundation for potential expansion into other markets where Pismo already operates.

The arrangement reflects a model common in financial technology, where specialist providers supply regulated and technical components that are assembled into a consumer-facing product. For Pismo, the partnership adds to its existing activity in the Australia and New Zealand market, where the company is pursuing opportunities with banks and fintechs seeking to replace older, fragmented systems.

At the centre of Vivi's proposition is Open Banking data, which aggregates multiple financial relationships into a single view. The platform can then identify repayment options, savings balances, and cash allocations that may better suit a customer's position, placing Vivi among a growing segment of fintechs moving beyond account aggregation into direct action on behalf of users.

Target market and competitive context

Vivi's initial target segment is digitally focused consumers who travel frequently and manage money across borders or currencies. The inclusion of foreign exchange pricing and a globally accepted debit card supports this positioning. Moreover, the company describes its product as a financial layer sitting above existing banking relationships rather than replacing them, allowing users to retain accounts elsewhere while using the platform to manage their broader finances.

Competition in this segment is growing, with fintechs differentiating through cashback programmes, lower fees, or AI-driven recommendations and automated actions. Vivi's approach centres on AI-initiated money management, with its co-founder stating that the company has additional capabilities in development for release shortly after launch.

Visa's involvement gives Vivi access to an established international payments network, while Pismo manages the account-processing layer. A company representative noted that Pismo and Visa provide the infrastructure foundation required for the company to pursue global scale.