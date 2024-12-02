



The legal merger is set to conclude soon, followed by the operational merger in March 2025. This strategic move enables Viva.com to broaden its service portfolio by offering loans and deposit accounts protected under the Deposit Guarantee Scheme across Europe.











By the first quarter of 2025, Viva.com plans to launch deposit accounts featuring a 2% interest rate. Additionally, its 0%-acquiring-fee cashback program, available through Viva.com’s business debit cards, will continue to support businesses. A new lending facility will be introduced, allowing clients to repay borrowed amounts within 45 days without incurring interest or charges. For businesses seeking extended financial support, a pre-approved business loan equivalent to the initial facility will be offered at a transparent Euribor +3% interest rate.





Comprehensive financial platform for businesses

Viva.com aims to provide a unified platform integrating payment acceptance, card issuing, and banking services. This consolidated approach improves technological adoption and operational efficiency for businesses. By simplifying financial processes, Viva.com facilitates easy transactions, improving convenience and accessibility for its clients.

Viva.com provides ‘Tap on Any Device’ technology, allowing payment acceptance through various devices or even without a physical device. The company is spearheading the transition to all-in-one business solutions powered by a comprehensive suite of financial services. Its extensive ecosystem includes over 450 technology partners specialising in hardware and software solutions such as invoicing and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, serving hundreds of thousands of clients.

Viva.com directly connects to local payment schemes, alternative payment methods, and financial systems across Europe. This infrastructure strengthens its ability to oversee the entire payment value chain while offering localised services in 23 European countries. Businesses benefit from faster transactions, direct settlements in local currencies, and high acceptance rates across more than 40 payment methods.





AI-driven cloud infrastructure for efficiency

Viva.com’s investment in AI-powered cloud technology is designed to optimise financial operations for businesses of all sizes. By leveraging machine learning and automation, the upgraded infrastructure improves fraud detection, simplifies compliance processes, and ensures real-time transaction monitoring. This results in faster payment processing, reduced downtime, and improved security, allowing businesses to operate with confidence. The AI-driven system also personalises customer support by predicting client needs and automating routine inquiries, ensuring quicker resolutions, and a simple banking experience.

Furthermore, the AI-driven cloud infrastructure allows Viva.com to scale its services dynamically, adapting to the evolving needs of businesses across different industries. By automating backend processes and optimising resource allocation, the system reduces operational costs while maintaining high-speed transactions and simple financial management. This technological foundation also supports future innovations, enabling Viva.com to rapidly introduce new banking features and payment solutions without service disruptions.