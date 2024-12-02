Viva Wallet raises USD 80 mln





They are planning to use the money to expand its footprint and the services it offers to users, expanding its Merchant Advance loans business. The company is live in 23 European markets and plans soon to expand to Croatia, Hungary, and Sweden.

The funding was led by Tencent, alongside the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and Breyer Capital.

Viva Wallet is not disclosing its valuation right now, but it’s in the middle of closing a Series D that will value it at EUR 1.5 billion.

The funding will be used in part to build out its loans program but also to expand areas, one of these being point-of-sale Tap-On-Phone solution, which turns any Android device into a card terminal, to accept both contactless and PIN payments without the need for separate hardware.