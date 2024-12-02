Viva Wallet chooses ClearBank as its UK banking partner

The partnership will allow Viva Wallet to expand its services on offer through the integration of ClearBank’s fully regulated banking services.

Founded in 2000 in Greece, Viva Wallet offers businesses two dozen different ways of how to pay and get paid through its card terminals, bank accounts and debit card offerings.

Viva Wallet currently operates in 17 markets across Europe, with offices in 14 of those countries, and is a principal member of Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

In the last month alone, ClearBank has integrated with two other fintechs to help them build their digital platforms.

A month ago, Recognise, a bank being built by the City of London Group, picked ClearBank to handle its APIs ahead of its launch later this year.

Earlier this month, agriculture-focused lender Oxbury chose ClearBank to build the specialist bank’s online platform.



