Viva Wallet acquires banking licence of Praxia Bank





Viva Wallet reported that the banking license will allow it to serve a broader set of its customers’ needs including loans and saving products, that will be announced until the end of 2020.

The licence acquisition comes just days after Viva Wallet joined forces with ecommerce platform WooCommerce to launch a free Pan-European payments gateway solution. Viva Wallet for WooCommerce is a smart payment plugin addressing the needs of online merchants across 23 European countries, bundling payments, a localised IBAN account, and a local BIN business debit card.