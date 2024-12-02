Viva First teams up with MX to power its mobile banking app





With MX, Viva First hopes to provide the required tools for its consumers for financial management and they would be able to personalise their financial goals and looks for tools and features that would help them to achieve their financial well-being.

Viva First is carrying out the alpha testing of its services and it is expected to launch its mobile app sometime in 2021 and it would be looking to provide bank account along with debit cards with a focus on the Latina community in the US.