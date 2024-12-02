Visigon, Calypso partner to deliver a new Treasury solution to EKF

This selection of the aforementioned product happened via an extensive EU public tender process to provide a complete straight-through-processing solution. EKF issued an EU tender earlier in 2020, looking for a cloud-enabled, cross-asset, front to back, and functionally rich treasury solution with shorter time to market, according to the official press release.

Calypso’s integrated cross-asset treasury management solution will provide EKF with the agility to respond to internal and external pressures for improved liquidity management. Using Calypso Treasury Solution will enable EKF to optimise balance sheet, automate workflows, and realise operational efficiencies. Visigon will deploy and manage the EKF Calypso platform, with a strong local footprint and a reduced time to market.