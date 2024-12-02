Visa to acquire Currencycloud





The acquisition builds on an existing partnership between the two companies and values Currencycloud at GBP 700 million, inclusive of cash and retention incentives. The financial consideration will be reduced by the equity of Currencycloud that Visa already owns.

According to the official press release, Currencycloud will strengthen Visa’s existing foreign exchange capabilities by extending them to better serve financial institutions, fintechs, and partners while enabling new use cases and payment flows.

The addition of Currencycloud’s capabilities to Visa’s network will also widen access to international payment products that help businesses meet their cross-border needs.