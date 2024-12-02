Visa starts Accelerator Program in Asia Pacific

Visa will select a group of up to six startups to be part of the first program cohort. The Visa Accelerator Program will focus on creating defined commercial opportunities for the startups to collaborate with Visa and its network of bank and merchant partners in the region.

The Visa Accelerator Program is designed for startups that have launched successful solutions in their home markets but are looking towards the next stage of growth.

Visa is looking for firms that want to address areas such as: