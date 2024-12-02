Visa, Solarisbank partner with FINOM

European bank Solarisbank is facilitating the fintech firm’s product expansion in Italy, by offering local IBANs to customers, and they will issue the account’s Visa debit cards.

Italy is FINOM’s third largest European market, behind France and Germany, where it has 15,000 customers. Through this partnership, the Netherlands-based fintech will now be able to offer its all-in-one finance management, e-invoicing, and banking platform to both existing and new Italian customers. The new business accounts will also support Italy’s flat tax rate paying self-employed, sole traders, and freelancers as they transition to e-invoicing, a legal requirement in the country from July 2022.

FINOM, founded in 2019, raised EUR 16.8 million in funding from leading global investors in 2020, including Target Global, General Catalyst, Avala Capital, Cognito Capital Partners, and Entree Capital.