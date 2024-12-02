Visa signs partnerships for women's empowerment





Hand In Hand International and IFundWomen will join Visa to help provide both educational resources and funding for women entrepreneurs around the globe. The aim of this is to aid them build and grow their businesses.

IFundWomen is a funding and education platform that provides access to capital through grants and crowdfunding, expert business coaching, and a network of women business owners. Visa’s new global partnership with IFundWomen is specifically designed to help entrepreneurs secure the funding they need through a series of grant contests. On the other hand, Hand in Hand International’s mission is to enable individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. It is a global non-profit organisation that focuses on developing economies in Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East, and the partnership with Visa will focus on providing business education and broadened financial services access to 10,000 micro businesses in Kenya – at least 75% of which are owned by women.



