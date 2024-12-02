Visa selects Conferma Pay to launch B2B payment solutions suite

The new solution aims to boost cashflow for businesses and eliminate outdated manual processes. Visa Commercial Pay provides card-program management functionalities, including on-demand virtual card issuance to employees’ mobile devices via an app, created exclusively by Conferma Pay and Visa, for Visa’s commercial clients.

Visa Commercial Pay features three B2B payment offerings for financial institutions and their corporate customers, including Visa Commercial Pay Mobile app, Visa Commercial Pay Travel, and Visa Commercial Pay B2B.

The new solution can be adopted by Visa’s commercial clients across multiple commercial-spend use cases, without any additional development or operational complexity, according to the official press release.