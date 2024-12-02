Visa rolls out first phase of blockchain B2B payments pilot

The service was announced in 2016 and was developed with the assistance of blockchain startup Chain. The platform aims to ease cross-border payments by facilitating direct payments between institutions, cutting out the middleman the industry currently relies on. Furthermore, it is also designed to ensure secure, yet transparent payments between enterprises.

Already working with Visa on the project are US-based Commerce Bank, South Koreas Shinhan Bank, the Union Bank of Philippines and the United Overseas Bank, based in Singapore. At the moment, the banks are trailing live bank-to-bank transactions over the platform.

Following this first phase of the project, phase two will see the project move to a commercial launch, slated to occur in the middle of 2018. Visas existing partners, as well as future ones, can utilize the companys application programming interface (API) to create their own platforms, according to a press release.