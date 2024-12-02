Visa praises raising contactless payments limits in Europe

Turkey announced it is increasing the current contactless limit of 120TL (appr. EUR 17.19, press time) and will only require a PIN entry for purchases above 250TL (appr. EUR 35.53); while Poland has raised the limit to 100PLN (appr. EUR 21.71, press time), Ireland, Greece and Malta are raising the limit to 50 EUR, and a number of other European countries are reviewing an increase.

In recent news, banks in the Netherlands have increased the limit for contactless payments performed with a debit card from EUR 50 to EUR 100. Banks in Norway have also reportedly raised the contactless limit from NOK400 (appr. EUR 33.23, press time) to NOK500 (appr. EUR 41.54, press time), to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Visa applauds the swift action taken by local governments and the payments industry to make these changes.