Visa, Paga team up for payments and fintech for Africa





The startup has created a multi-channel network for over 14 million customers in Nigeria to transfer money, pay-bills, and buy things digitally through its mobile-app or 24,840 agents. As per the new agreement, Paga account holders are allowed to transact on Visa’s global network.

Moreover, this collaboration reflects a strategy of the American financial services company to expand in Africa working with the continent’s top startups. However, Visa’s partnership with Paga doesn’t include investment in the startup, but it is expected to drive larger payment volumes for both companies — and Visa’s priorities in Africa.