Visa, NovoPayment team up to facilitate B2B transactions

The companies will work in three key B2B areas: solutions for the business traveler, solutions for accounts payables and receivables; and accelerating Visa’s bank clients go-to-market strategies.

The first project under the new partnership has launched in Colombia, where Visa, NovoPayment and a local bank are enabling real-time payments in the urban delivery sector through a suite of APIs that provide courier fleets the ability to electronically procure goods from merchants on behalf of customers through dynamically created and loaded Visa accounts.

Another project advancing under this new partnership, aims at simplifying the payment of independent drivers in the expanding urban mobility and shared transportation sector. Under this model, drivers will use Visa accounts to efficiently receive payment for services rendered and to manage day-to-day expenses.

Through the integration with Visa’s platforms and API’s, this partnership with NovoPayment offers Visa clients – banks, merchants and acquirers – new payment functionalities and the ability to accelerate the adoption of electronic payments in the region.

The partnership with NovoPayment aligns with Visa’s overall objective to move businesses and consumers from cash to digital forms of payment.