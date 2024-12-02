Visa, Mesh Payments to launch B2B virtual commercial card payment service

The virtual prepaid cards will be available for service providers while they will also be benefiting from the speed and transparency of the Mesh payment platform.

According to Mesh Payments co-founder and CEO Oded Zehavi, with Visa’s global reach and Mesh’s advanced technology platform, the company is enabling payment providers and merchant acquirers to offer all types of businesses globally a frictionless B2B payment option that brings balance into commercial payments.

Mesh is a global B2B payment service that has been built for small businesses and powered by payment service providers (PSPs). The Mesh solution allows suppliers in emerging markets to enable buyers in developed countries to pay through a frictionless process that leverages Visa virtual commercial cards. The Mesh platform is built to reduce the cost of transaction processing while payments are processed automatically through their existing acceptance platform. Mesh partners with payment service providers globally, streamlining the process for SMBs and enabling acquirers and payment partners to capture payment volume and drive additional revenue.

“This is a transformational time in the cross-border B2B payments industry. Mesh delivers a unique solution that simplifies the cross-border payments experience for businesses needing to pay their global suppliers,” stated Taira Hall, Head of B2B Partnerships at Visa.