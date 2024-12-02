Visa Korea to roll out new services aiming to boost the fintech sector

Visa Korea would provide marketing solutions based on big data analytics technology for a more diverse range of businesses. Currently, the global payment provider has a team of 500 data analysts and consultants who offer insights into data-based marketing for companies in 11 Asia-Pacific nations, including South Korea, according to the Korea Herald.

Starting with 2020, the Korean branch will provide data analytics and consulting services for companies in diverse industries, such as domestic card issuers, fintech startups, internet-only banks and online merchants.

Plus, the Seoul office will launch Visa Direct, a global money transfer service, Visa Token Service, a payment solution that allows users to make online and offline purchases in overseas markets, and it will also operate a centre to run collaborative projects with local fintech companies.