Visa invests in Railsbank platform





Besides, Railsbank has recently signed a five years partnership with Visa to deliver Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) innovation in Southeast Asia, and became a Visa ‘principal issuing’ member.

The open banking and compliance platform has also picked up EUR 9 million for its Series A in September 2019.

Visa's interest in Railsbank comes just after a commercial agreement and investment in Hong Kong-based business account startup Neat.