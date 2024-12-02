



Through this extended collaboration, Visa is set to support Mynt in addressing the scaling demand for optimised spend management across the SME sector. Mynt has been a Visa partner since 2023, with the company providing corporate cards to over 16,000 of its business customers and enabling them to integrate with ERP and accounting systems to minimise time spent on finance administration and bookkeeping.











In addition to the current investment from Visa, Mynt also raised EUR 22 million in a Series B funding round in December 2024. At that time, the company planned to leverage the capital to further expand its operations across Europe and the UK.



Visa’s partnership with Mynt

This investment offered by Visa comes as part of Mynt’s aforementioned Series B funding round and underlines the former’s commitment to assisting advanced fintech solutions and improving payment experiences for businesses across Europe. Additionally, by deepening its collaboration with Visa, Mynt is set to become a reseller partner for the company, in turn scaling its reach and capabilities throughout the region. On the other hand, by including Mynt as a reseller partner, Visa can resell the fintech’s SaaS solutions directly to issuers, enabling the optimisation of client onboarding and accelerating go-to-market timelines based on Visa’s B2B strategy.

Furthermore, by working together with Mynt, Visa seeks to serve its clients’ needs, demands, and preferences while also supporting the SME market. With Mynt’s platform, the company is set to be able to deliver auto-reconciliation and simplified integration into accounting software, allowing spend insights and minimised administrative complexities.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Visa mentioned that, by investing in Mynt, the company intends to assist the fintech in growing its capabilities. Also, merging their abilities is set to facilitate improved propositions and services for clients and partners operating in the European SME landscape.