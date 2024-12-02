Visa and Viewpost to accelerate electronic bill payments for US businesses

Viewpost’s SMB customers will be able to benefit from Viewpost electronic payment functionalities and the use of the one-time Visa virtual account number. When a virtual card payment is made through Viewpost, the supplier will receive a one-time virtual account number for posting funds to its merchant account.

Viewpost will then deliver data-rich remittance information to both businesses, such as, paid invoices, the amount paid and the due date. If a supplier does not accept virtual commercial card payments, an invitation can be extended through a proprietary automation method.

Visa’s partnership with Viewpost will help financial institutions in the US bring to market a SMB finance management solution that integrates with their online banking site.