Visa and TerraPay partner for real-time payments interoperability

The TerraPay and Visa global partnership is aimed to develop and deliver solutions to drive repeat consumption of the mobile wallets and digital currency for digital payments and remittances.

As a B2B company, TerraPay partners with other businesses and helps them leverage its scalable technology platform to enhance their customer proposition for remittances, payments, and cross-border spends. TerraPay is regulated in 45+ countries around the world.

The partnership is part of Visa's global strategy to open up Visa's network and support a broad range of players that are developing new commerce experiences, and transitioning to digital channels.