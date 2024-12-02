Visa adds two new components to its Fast Track programme

The new components include a Partner Toolkit to support fintechs accelerate their growth and better serve their customers and a certification programme called Visa Ready for Fintech Enablers. The programme connects fintechs with certified partners for digital issuance and other services.

The toolkit provides extra access to Visa’s experts in strategy, marketing, design, risk management, and more. Through the toolkit, partners can use educational resources like payments boot camps, tap into strategic resources to craft customised benchmarking studies, and utilise Visa’s online card design tools to help build and launch a card into market.

Visa Ready certification for ‘Fintech Enablers’ is designed to help technology companies build and launch payment solutions that meet Visa's global standards around security and functionality. These companies are in turn helping fintechs around the world build their own products by providing the solutions and expertise they need to get up and running.