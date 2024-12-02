VirtusaPolaris rolls out its OpenBank API accelerator

Addressing the market need for rapidly developing solutions for API banking, the OpenBank API Accelerator provides financial services and banking organizations with the tools they need to create new product propositions, add digital-native capabilities, and build new business models, as well as partner with FinTech firms more efficiently and effectively.

According to the company, “API banking is poised to change the face of financial services as a shift to open platforms can create new, dynamic, value-driven ecosystems across areas such as payments, lending, personal financial management, trade finance and supply chain”.

VirtusaPolaris OpenBank API Accelerator features three main components - FinTech Connect, a curated list of APIs from 50+ innovative FinTechs; Core Connect, adaptors to connect APIs to core banking systems, blockchain rails, BFS specific messaging systems; and BIAN Compliant MicroServices Blueprint for lending, payments and wealth management with more to be added.

VirtusaPolaris is a global provider of information technology consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, media and entertainment.