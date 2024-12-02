Virtusa partners with Sedicii and Custodigit

Sedicii, a player in digital identity and fraud prevention solutions, is launching a suite of products and services with Virtusa that allow banks and insurers to instantly and securely onboard individuals and businesses as customers. Sedicii enables businesses to avoid paper-based processes for loans, insurance services and account opening, which helps customer acquisition and retention for banks and insurers while reducing costs.

Through a combination of Virtusa’s Digital Product Workbench with KYCexpert, Sedicii’s onboarding and identification technology, the companies will deliver a certified touchless onboarding capability allowing consumers to control their data and accounts online, while ensuring that identity and verification checks are updated and secured.

Virtusa today also introduced its partnership with Custodigit to help provide a way for regulated financial service providers to offer digital assets to their client. Together, Custodigit and Virtusa are offering a digital assets platform that allows regulated financial institutions, to provide digital assets services to their customers.