Virgin Money taps into APIs to bring BPAY to youth market

To enable the connection with BPAY, Virgin Money relied on BPAY's APIs, including one to retrieve biller details and another that validates the payment before processing.

Virgin Money was able to run comprehensive tests in BPAY's API sandbox before launch. The sandbox enables users to experiment and select which APIs they'd like to use.

Over 1,000 users have accessed BPAY Group’s API sandbox, and more than 60 companies are now in production in the API Developer Portal, and through the BPAY scheme. These companies include investment platform Netwealth, buy now pay later bill platform Deferit, and pay sharing platform Groupee.

BPAY Group expanded its BPAY APIs offering and launched two new APIs in April. They allow BPAY members to send their payment transactions in real time and add (or update) biller details in real time. The total number of BPAY APIs is now six (additional information about BPAY Group data company Sypht and its API is available in the Portal).