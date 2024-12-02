Virgin Money taps Deloitte Digital for digital bank launch

The financial services group has brought the two players in the banking space on board to help it realise its vision. The IT banking infrastructure will be developed by Temenos, and after go-live, the firm will also provide Software-as-a-Service capabilities.

Deloitte Digital, the digital consulting arm of Deloitte Consulting, will meanwhile help design and build the Temenos solution and supporting apps, and provide broader project management and digital transformation services. The company will also support with risk and regulatory topics, to ensure the bank is fully compliant with local banking regulations.