Virgin Money, Strands roll out Money Management to help SMEs

In partnership with fintech Strands, the bank and Mastercard issuer will aim Money Management at empowering small business owners with under GBP 1 million annual turnover to take control of their finances. Powered by Artificial Intelligence, the new digital platform, Money Management, provides a personalised banking experience allowing Virgin Money’s Business Current Account customers to make more informed financial decisions.

The free tool is accessed through the Bank’s online desktop business platform and is underpinned by 24-hour chat support with a dedicated web team, to help customers manage their accounts, according to the official press release.