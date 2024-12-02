Virgin Money Australia to team up with Deloitte, Temenos





The reason behind this partnership is to ‘build a new digital bank’, which is expected to launch later in 2020, according to MortgageBusiness. As per the agreement, Temenos will deliver the AI platform that would provide front-to-back software as a service (SaaS) capability for the new digital bank.

Moreover, Virgin Money would consolidate its range of product lines onto a single Temenos-powered platform, aimed at facilitating the client onboarding experience. At the same time, Temenos’ AI platform would offer preconfigured, country-specific functionality that will enable bank to go live rapidly. Deloitte Digital would assist the ‘configuration, integration, and build out of Virgin Money Australia’s digital ecosystem’.