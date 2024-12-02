Vinimaya to launch procure-to-pay solution

Aquiires technology is a P2P solution in the market offering true real-time cross-catalog search, shopping and procurement compliance. It also provides an advanced, intuitive user interface (UI) and an exclusive Visual Discovery tool allowing its users to refine real-time search results in one to three mouse clicks within an interactive heat map to find desired items quickly.

Aquiires eProcurement platform was developed through real-world partnerships with procurement leaders from some of the largest global enterprises.

Vinimaya is a MBE-certified technology company and a thought leader and innovator of procurement and B2B marketplace solutions for some of the largest organizations in the world. The company is committed to a solutions-focused, collaborative approach in working with their global customers to develop innovative procurement solutions that greatly improve the way they do business.