Vinimaya officially launches Aquiire platform

Aquiires eprocurement platform features include real-time universal shopping, supplier management, business intelligence and structured and unstructured data assimilation. More than that, the product also features a visual discovery tool, Klarity, an interactive heat map that gives users the ability to quickly refine universal search results to easily find items and information they are seeking.

Vinimaya is a technology company that provides B2B ecommerce solutions for some of the largest organizations in the world. Since 2000, Vinimaya has been developing personalized, cloud-based technology solutions designed to solve their customers business challenges.