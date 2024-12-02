Development plans for Asia

As part of its growth strategy, Vilja plans to open a new development centre in Asia focused on solutions that meet the evolving needs of digital banking, especially in the realms of deposits and loans. Officials from FPT stated that they aim to set new standards and help financial institutions thrive in the fast-paced digital environment by combining their industry expertise and global presence with Vilja's solutions.

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global IT services provider based in Vietnam with USD 1 billion in revenue (2023) and 30,000 employees in 30 countries. The company offers services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Cloud, IoT, and partners with over 1,100 clients, including Fortune Global 500 companies in various industries.

Vilja starts its global expansion

Vilja representatives have announced that they are commencing the process of global expansion. They plan to build upon their status as the Nordic market leader and gain international recognition for their cloud-native core banking solutions. With the expertise and reputation of FPT, they are well-positioned for global outreach, starting with their expansion into Southeast Asia.

About core banking systems

A core banking system is the underlying framework that manages daily banking transactions, updates accounts, and maintains financial records. It includes features for handling deposits, loans, and credit processing, and interfaces with general ledger systems and reporting tools.

Additionally, core banking systems ensure integration with various digital channels, such as online and mobile banking platforms, helping customer accessibility and convenience. Modern core banking solutions often leverage cloud technology, offering scalability and flexibility, allowing financial institutions to adapt quickly to market changes and customer demands.

By employing advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, these systems can also provide valuable insights into customer behaviour, enabling banks to offer personalised services and improve overall customer satisfaction.