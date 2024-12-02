Viewpost launches invoice mobile app

Application users can provide comments or attachments to help facilitate the approval and payment process, and also track the status of open invoices to determine when and how much they’ll be paid. Also, users can accept credit card payments instantly via Stripe, or receive electronic payment deposits directly into their business bank accounts.

Other key features include:

• Create customized, professional invoices

• Send invoices via email or SMS as a PDF

• Add attachments from phone or Dropbox account

• Add comments to invoices

• Send recurring invoices

• Send duplicate invoices

• Find businesses with Google Places integration.