Viewpost and Comdata sign partnership on electronic payables

A virtual card—or e-payable—is a single-use, 16-digit virtual credit card which can be used to securely and quickly make supplier payments with good funds. The unique characteristics benefit both the payer and payee who experience improved cash management, control and security.

In a recent Viewpost Online Invoicing and Payments survey, 65 % of businesses ranked credit cards as a cash management service that is critical to running their business, and 16 % stated that using credit cards were the preferred method of making payments. With instant access to virtual credit card payments (e-payables) on the Viewpost network, businesses will now have access to check, electronic funds transfer and virtual credit card payments at the touch of a button.

With this partnership, customers will be able to make virtual credit card payments with the same speed, simplicity and security that have become the hallmark of Viewpost. What’s more, by providing the use of virtual credit cards to pay normal-course supplier bills, Viewpost is bringing much-loved card rewards to corporate payers across their total spend volume.