Vietnam: Vinaphone launches e-invoicing service

To access the service, VinaPhone subscribers are required to access the ebill.hcmtelecom website, log in and follow the instruction to download telecommunication invoice. Customers can also register email address to get monthly invoice automatically.

According to the source, the e-invoice service is fully valid in accordance with legal regulations, so corporate customers can use it for accounting or tax statement. Additionally, this system also stores invoices for the past 10 years, so customers can store, manage and print for use as necessary.