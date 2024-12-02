Vietnam to roll out e-invoicing in 5 years

The Vietnamese government is considering a system that requires companies to register their e-invoicing data in their own system as well in the Vietnamese tax system. After registering, companies can use a barcode in their brick-and -mortar logistics as a printed evidence that an invoice has been registered.

The tax office is set to expand e-invoicing to 50 % of all enterprises after 3-5 years, and to all of the country’s enterprises in the following 3-5 years.