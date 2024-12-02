Viet Capital Bank and JCB International launch Corporate Card





Viet Capital Bank, which launched JCB Credit Cards in Nov 2019, becomes one of the first Vietnamese bank to issue JCB Corporate Cards, improving its strategic relationship with JCB.

JCB Corporate Cards offer security transactions with EMV(R) standard chip and 3-D Secure technology. Cardholders can access JCB's acceptance network with 35 million merchants worldwide, receive privileges at selected merchants, and enjoy customer service at JCB PLAZA, an overseas service counter. Additional cardholder features include a free lifetime annual fee, a loyalty point program with 5 points for each VND 1,000 spent, and interest-free periods of up to 55 days.