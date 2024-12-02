Viceversa startup raises EUR 23 mln in seed round

The operation was led by Fasanara Capital, Fabrick (the Sella Group's open finance platform) and a group of business angels, including Roberto Ferrari, Enrico Giacomelli and Enrico Pandian who join Digital Magics as the first investor.

Viceversa provides capital to European digital companies by offering a different investment model that supports them in their growth, without dilution of capital or debt guarantees, giving them financing ranging from EUR 10k to EUR 1 million, after an analysis of the applicant in 3 days.

The objective is to stimulate and finance the growth of companies in a different and innovative way with respect to the redemption of equity or debt. The startup invests in companies' inventories, allowing them to increase margins and free up capital for investments in facilities, research and development and human resources.

The round just collected will be used by Viceversa to expand the company's asset portfolio, but also to accelerate development, in particular by forging partnerships with marketing agencies, venture capital funds and ecommerce players, who share the same vision: to finance growth, in a different way.