VibePay, StreamElements to offer instant payments for gamers

VibePay is a platform that offers account to account payments between consumers, friends, and businesses. Through this partnership, gamers will be able to instantly send and receive money from viewers and subscribers, directly from account to account for free.

To mark the new partnerships with StreamElements, VibePay is also launching its affiliate programme, which rewards streamers for connecting their viewers to VibePay. This includes referral rewards, sponsored giveaways, and competitions.

VibePay relies on Open Banking technology to bring a different way of payments into the day-to-day finances of consumers and businesses. The company does this by combining payments (PISP) with data (AISP). VibePay is a regulated entity by the FCA.