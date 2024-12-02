VibePay announces launch of VibePay Business dashboard

According to VibePay, the dashboard will enable small-medium businesses to activate instant account-to-account payments with customers.

The VibePay Business Dashboard includes:

Enables instant account to account payments

Removes the need for traditional cards and wallets

Has a simple-to-use, integrated interface to manage transactions; one-off and recurring

Includes the ability to monitor orders, track payment statuses, create branded invoices, and action instant refunds

Quick integrations with third-party e-commerce platforms

Provides SMEs with unique transactional insights to drive business growth

Founded in 2017, VibePay describes itself asa payment platform offering direct to bank payments to people and businesses aiming to customers in control of their finances.



