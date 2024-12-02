VibePay adds more UK banks to platform and launches business accounts

The fintech now has 24 banks integrated with the app, including new additions Starling, Capital One and Tesco. Through this, VibePay aims to boost engagement with its users and drive more sign-ups amongst its Gen Z audience.

According to VibePay, the addition of business accounts will open the fintech up to a small business audience and appeal to those who earn money from selling on their social media channels or platforms like Depop.

Through the function, customers will be able to make and receive payments with no fees. They will also have instant access to funds and a transaction dashboard to track their payments.

The new app will see further functionality added over the next few weeks including: