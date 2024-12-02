ViaBill partners Nordigen to double the credit limit for BNPL consumers





According to the official press release, the company’s partnership with Nordigen has enabled this leap in facilitating additional BNPL opportunities. ViaBill has been taking various steps behind the scenes to expand its business, and Nordigen’s Open Banking data analysis and insights are toward this goal.

ViaBill enables online ecommerce shops that offer their services at the checkout stage to sell a range of products by including those that have a higher price point in their business model. ViaBill now uses Nordigen’s banking data insights to approve consumers, who can then pay in ten interest-free instalments and manage their purchases with the MyViaBill application.