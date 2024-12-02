Verve taps Fiserv's core account processing solution

Verve selected DNA from Fiserv due to platform’s open architecture and APIs that facilitate integration with additional solutions from Fiserv and third parties, as well as the platform’s ability to support servicing of all loan types from a single system.

DNA is a unified core account processing platform that provides a global view of member relationships, enabling financial institutions (FIs) to deliver personalised service and more relevant product offerings. The open architecture of the solution makes it easy for the FIs to integrate other solutions, bring products and services online quickly, and extend the capabilities of DNA via apps.

As part of their technology transformation, the credit union also added several integrated solutions from Fiserv including enterprise content management, item processing, wire transfer, and financial accounting.