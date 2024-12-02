Verto launches the Atlas Suite

Verto, a B2B global payments platform, has launched the Atlas Suite, a next-gen range of API-first integrated finance solutions for simple cross-border transactions.

Financial institutions, online marketplaces, ecommerce platforms, and white label brokers can access FX liquidity solutions, virtual business accounts and international payments with a single multi-currency API.

API-first embedded finance solutions

Historically, Africa faced challenges with fragmented financial systems, limited banking access, volatile currencies, and high transaction costs. Atlas aims to remove these barriers by delivering instant access to virtual bank accounts for international trade, FX liquidity, and compliant infrastructure across 49 currencies. This enables companies to expand into Africa and process international payments.

Atlas for Fintechs offers financial institutions the ability to integrate Verto’s banking, FX, and payment infrastructure into their platforms directly, rather than building costly internal solutions or obtaining multiple licences. This enables banks to obtain local virtual accounts in over 12 markets, execute 24/7 foreign exchange across 49 currencies, and deliver international B2B payments from Africa to more than 100 countries.

On the other hand, Atlas for Platforms is designed for non-financial institutions, such as the ability ecommerce providers and marketplaces. By integrating digital platforms with embedded payments, businesses can offer their customers simpler cross-border experiences and banking services with no need for in-house development or licenses. White label brokers also benefit from the solution, as it offers a cost-effective way to deliver services under their own branding. They can add white label payment solutions, markup FX at preferred rates, and generate new revenue streams without taking on compliance or operational risks.

Businesses using Atlas can open local collection accounts across Africa, manage multiple sub-accounts with FX and treasury management solutions, and operate multiple currencies. The platform also supports mobile payouts in Africa, enabling remittance providers and payroll companies to execute mass payments instantly via bank transfers or mobile money.