Vertice raises USD 50 million in Series C funding

This investment brings the total raised to USD 100 million. Additional participants include Perpetual Growth and CF Private Equity, alongside existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and 83North.











Simplifying procurement with AI-driven insights and spend management

The oversubscribed fund round is the latest move in the company’s growth journey, scaling its worldwide revenue and customer base while maintaining capital efficiency. The investment will help Vertice create a product for modern procurement teams.

In 2025, Vertice plans to open several new regional offices and drive product development by tripling its engineering team. New automated product capabilities and integrations will help enterprise procurement and finance teams improve visibility, optimise processes, reduce costs, and make better decisions.

As procurement teams face issues when it comes to unclear approval processes, rising prices, compliance threats and a lack of clarity over best pricing, the market’s response is disconnected point solutions, such as procurement workflow builders, contract negotiation, benchmarking data, and SaaS spend optimisation. Vertice responds to the challenges by providing these solutions in a single, unified platform.

The company offers customisable procurement workflows that deliver AI-driven insights into spend optimisation, usage and risk management directly within the workflow itself. These insights are based on Vertice's experience across USD 3.4 billion of SaaS and cloud spend on behalf of hundreds of enterprise customers globally, and the benchmarking data Vertice has on 16,000+ software vendors. The company workflows have consistently more than halved purchasing cycles and curtailed maverick spending, while reducing SaaS and cloud costs by as much as 30%, according to the press release.





Vertice expands and accelerates growth

This funding follows Vertice’s last USD 25 million Series B round after a year of revenue growth. Having raised USD 51 million, the company focused on broadening its service offerings and assisting a greater number of companies in managing SaaS and cloud expenses. The fintech also allocated its investment to accelerate product innovation and facilitate its expansion into additional global markets.

Officials from the company stated that this was done as an all-inside round so that they could continue the close relationship with investors.