Versatile Credit and Nationwide Marketing Group join forces with Wells Fargo





This financing solution, named ‘The Finance Hub’, aims to reshape the consumer financing experience by providing a comprehensive and tailored financing programme for a broad range of customers. By leveraging the capabilities of Versatile's credit cascade technology and partnerships with lenders such as Wells Fargo, Nationwide Marketing Group’s merchants will now be better equipped to deploy and manage financing programs for consumers across the credit spectrum.





Versatile's credit cascade technology helps consumers navigate the application process by guiding them to secondary financing options in case they are declined by a prime lender. Moreover, Versatile's single portal system streamlines operations and allows for a more efficient financing process for consumers and associates. The platform’s easy-to-use interface consolidates all relevant data and functionality into a single location, helping to improve user experience and enhance operational efficiency by minimising the need for multiple platforms. This is expected to lead to significant time savings and improved operational productivity for merchants.













Through The Finance Hub, NMG’s merchants will gain access to tools that streamline their consumer financing operations. The dashboard overview will offer a snapshot of performance metrics, recent applications, as well as orders. Quick application launch features enable merchants to initiate applications through QR codes, emails, and text links, or apply directly on a store-owned device. The portal also offers efficient monitoring of recent applications and orders, easy customer account lookups, and simplified order management and funding processes.

More about the companies

Operating across North America, Nationwide Marketing Group (NMG) aims to empower independent appliance, furniture, and electronics retailers by providing access to resources and tools that drive business growth. By leveraging digital platforms, data-driven business intelligence, and various industry relationships, the Group aims to keep merchants ahead of national chains while also helping increase profitability.



Versatile Credit provides a platform that aims to enable retailers to build a financing program with various lending providers, innovative financing solutions, and engaging customer experiences – leading to more finance applications, more approvals, and more sales. The company harnesses expertise to customise its deployments and works alongside several retailers and lenders to launch financing experiences tailored to brands, customers, and processes.





Based in the US, Wells Fargo is a multinational financial services company. The company operates in 35 countries and serves over 70 million customers worldwide. Wells Fargo is a Systemically Important Financial Institution (SIFI) and is considered one of the Big Four Banks in the US, alongside JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Citigroup.