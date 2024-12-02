VersaPay upgrades its accounts receivable platform

ARC is VersaPays cloud-based ecommerce platform that enables suppliers to publish invoices online, collaborate with their customers and accept electronic payments.

The new version of ARC introduces new payment rules for managing incentives, discounts and restrictions, enhanced collaboration and dispute management with an integrated email experience. Moreover, it offers expanded notifications, new invoice views that make it easier to find what customers are looking for and enhanced AutoPay. In addition, it adds scheduled payments that reduce time and effort for buyers and also short payments at the invoice line item level to enhance automatic reconciliation and dispute resolution.

VersaPay is a cloud-based invoice presentment and payment provider for businesses of all sizes. VersaPays ARC and ARCPay software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings enable businesses to deliver customised electronic invoices to their customers, to accept credit card and EFT/ACH payments and automatically reconcile payments to their ERP and accounting software.